Episode #606 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Rami Krayem and Jon Sortland of Cigar stop by to talk about their new album, The Visitor, the origins of the band, songwriting, growing up, touring, and so much more! They also stick around to talk the news with Em and John. OFF!'s killer new video, Scott Kelly's admission of abuse and Neurosis' statement about the situation, the new Slackers video, and Billy Idol's upcoming EP are discussed. Listen to the episode below!