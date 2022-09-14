Dead Milkmen reacquire rights to first three LPs

For years, the early The Dead Milkmen records have been out of print. They recently re-acquired the rights to their first three albums. The band stated on social media: "Some of you have asked about the disappearance of the first three LPs from streaming services - we have just gotten the rights back to these LPs (this is a great thing!). Rest assured - they will be back up online very soon!" We will let you know if the band decides to press physical versions of the records. The band is working on a new LP now and they released Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] in 2020.