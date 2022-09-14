Hammered Hulls to release new LP, share new song “Rights and Reproduction”

Hammered Hulls, the band made up of Alec MacKaye (Untouchables, Reignition Records), Mark Cisneros (The Make Up, Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds), Mary Timony (Helium, Wild Flag, Ex Hex), and Chris Wilson, have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. It is called Careening and will be out October 28 via Dischord Records. The band have also released their new song "Rights and Reproduction". Hammered Hulls released their self-titled EP in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Careening Tracklist
1. Boilermaker's Notch
2. Hardest Road
3. Bog People
4. Pilot Light
5. Not Gone
6. Rights and Reproduction
7. Needlepoint Tiger
8. Staggering Genius
9. Abstract City
10. Sounding the Sea
11. Written Word
12. Mission Statement