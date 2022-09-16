Episode #607 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em talks about seeing My Chemical Romance live (read her review right here!), John talks about going to see The Spits at a skatepark and Eric Flea of Zorn swinging around a flaming sword (read his review of that show here!). Other summer vacation stories are told before the dynamic duo dive into the news stories of the week.

They discuss the new business venture from Lee Spielman and Garrett Stevenson of Trash Talk, NFTs, NOFX coming to an end, the Nirvana lawsuit finally ending, Blag Dahlia's upcoming Ralph Champagne LP, Bauhaus cancelling the rest of their North American tour, and Fucked Up reissuing Hidden World. Listen to the episode below!