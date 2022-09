Welsh alternative punks Hot Mass just released a music video for "A Literal Century", see below. The track is off of the band's second LP Happy, Smiling and Living The Dream. The release is co released by Black Numbers(US), Brassneck Records (UK), and This Charming Man Records (Germany) on October 14th, 2022. You can click here to pre-order a copy of the record.

The band consists of ex-members of The Arteries.