Videos 14 hours ago by Em Moore

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have released a video for their new song "Doomed To Grow" that features Pierce Jordan aka MONEY NICCA of Soul Glo. The song is off their upcoming album Slow Murder due out October 14 via Graveface Records. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released all-american (redux) in 2021. Check out the video below.