Dropkick Murphys announce St. Pat's shows for Boston

Dropkick Murphys have announced three shows in Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Turnpike Troubadours, Jesse Ahern, and The Rumjacks will be joining them on select dates. Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, September 23. The rest of their St. Patrick's Day tour will be announced soon. The band will be touring Europe in 2023 with Pennywise, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern. Dropkick Murphys will be releasing their album This Machine Still Kills Fascists on September 30 and released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.