Bedouin Soundclash have released a video for their new song "Walk Through Fire" that features Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters. The video was directed and edited by Matt Leaf . The song is off their upcoming album We Will Meet In A Hurricane due out October 21 via Dine Alone Records. Bedouin Soundclash released their album MASS in 2019. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryLande Hekt: "Cut My Hair"
Next StoryThrice release new track
Bedouin Soundclash: "Walk Through Fire (feat. Aimee Interrupter)"
The Interrupters perform on The Late Late Show
The Interrupters: "Raised By Wolves"
The Interrupters: "As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)"
The Interrupters to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Interrupters: "Jailbird"
The Interrupters drop off four shows with Flogging Molly due to COVID positivity
Flogging Molly announce album, release live video for "The Croppy Boy '98"
The Interrupters announce more UK shows
The Interrupters release new song “Anything Was Better”