Bedouin Soundclash have released a video for their new song "Walk Through Fire" that features Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters. The video was directed and edited by Matt Leaf . The song is off their upcoming album We Will Meet In A Hurricane due out October 21 via Dine Alone Records. Bedouin Soundclash released their album MASS in 2019. Check out the video below.