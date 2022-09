6 hours ago by Em Moore

Big Joanie have released a video for their new song "Confident Man". The video was made and animated by Rachel Amy Winton and features live footage that was filmed at Third Man Records in London by Curtis Lewis. The song is off their upcoming album Back Home that will be out November 4 via Kill Rock Stars and Daydream Library Series. Big Joanie released Sistahs in 2018. Check out the video below.