Bassist Chris Seymour leaves Ship of Fools

Ship of Fools have announced that bassist Chris Seymour will be leaving the band after 5 years together. A statement released on the band's Instagram reads,



After over 5 years, our buddy @seymoney_nmhc has decided it’s time to move on from Ship of Fools. His last show with us will be next Tuesday in Barrie with Cancer Bats & Comeback Kid. We wish Chris the best with his future endeavours & we will miss him.

With that being said, we will be looking for a new bassist for the future. If you’re interested, please reach out. Cheers!