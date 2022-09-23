Fat Mike, Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, John E Carey Jr of Youth Brigade, Pete Steinkopf of Bouncing Souls, Mikey Hawdon of Fairmounts, and Justin and Jesse Bivona of The Interrupters, have teamed up to cover "Jaded" and "The Crowd" by Operation Ivy. The video features a cameo from Tim Armstrong of Op Ivy and Rancid along with footage of Tony Hawk shot by Tim Olson. The video was created by Crusty Media. The cover is a part of Mikey Hawdon's Mikey and His Uke YouTube series. Check out the video below.