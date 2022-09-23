Sleater-Kinney announce 'Dig Me In' cover album details

Back in August, Sleater-Kinney announced that they would be releasing a covers album featuring Big Joanie, The Linda Lindas and more to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Dig Me Out . Today, the band has announced more details about the release. It will be called Dig Me In and will be out October 21. 25% of proceeds from the album will be donated to Sexual and Gender Minority Resource Center, the LGBTQIA+ youth center in Portland, Oregon. A lyric video for Courtney Barnett's cover of "Words and Guitar" has also been released. Sleater-Kinney released Path of Wellness in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Tracklist

1. Dig Me Out - St. Vincent

2. One More Hour - Wilco

3. Turn It On - Margo Price

4. The Drama You've Been Craving - Tunde Adebimpe

5. Heart Factory - Self Esteem

6. Words and Guitar - Courtney Barnett

7. It's Enough - Black Belt Eagle Scout

8. Little Babies - The Linda Lindas

9. Not What You Want - Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

10. Buy Her Candy - Tyler Cole

11. Things You Say - Big Joanie

12. Dance Song '97 - Low

13. Jenny - Nnamdi