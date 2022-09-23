Sleater-Kinney announce 'Dig Me In' cover album details

Back in August, Sleater-Kinney announced that they would be releasing a covers album featuring Big Joanie, The Linda Lindas and more to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Dig Me Out . Today, the band has announced more details about the release. It will be called Dig Me In and will be out October 21. 25% of proceeds from the album will be donated to Sexual and Gender Minority Resource Center, the LGBTQIA+ youth center in Portland, Oregon. A lyric video for Courtney Barnett's cover of "Words and Guitar" has also been released. Sleater-Kinney released Path of Wellness in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.