NOFX to release 'Double Album', share “Darby Crashing Your Party”

NOFX have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Double Album and will be out December 2 via Fat Wreck Chords . The first single, "Darby Crashing Your Party" has also been released. NOFX released Single Album in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Double Album Tracklist

1. Darby Crashing Your Party

2. My Favorite Enemy

3. Don't Count on Me

4. Johanna Constant Teen

5. Punk Rock Cliché

6. Fuck Day Six

7. Is It Too Soon if Time Is Relative?

8. Alcopollack

9. Three Against Me

10. Gone With the Heroined