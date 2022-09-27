The Jack Terricloth Foundation announces details for tribute LP & memorial shows

The Jack Terricloth Foundation, which formed after the tragic passing of Jack Terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship Society and Sticks & Stones last year, has announced the title and release date for the Jack Terricloth tribute album (the tracklist was released in May and includes Jeff Rosenstock, Catbite, The Bouncing Souls, Worriers, and The Unlovables). It is called Endless Possibility: A Tribute to Jack Terricloth and will be out everywhere October 31. All proceeds from the sale of the album will go to MusiCares. Jeff Rosenstock's cover of "Secret Service Freedom Fighting USA" has also been released. Kevin Higuchi and Laura Stevenson also play on the track. The Foundation has also announced more details about their upcoming memorial shows. There will be shows October 28, 29, 30, and 31 as well as a community gathering on the 29. More details on the gathering will be posted to the World/Inferno website in October. Check out the cover and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 28Project Parlor at 6pmBrooklyn, NYTail Light Rebellion w/two former World/Inferno members
Oct 28Bar Freda at 8pmQueens, NYRes Novae & Out of System Transfer (First show for a band with 4 former inferno members)
Oct 30Tompkins Square Park at 1pmNew York, NYHallowless, second annual gathering of fans covering World/Inferno songs
Oct 30A Mischief Night Sinfonietta at New York Society For Ethical Culture at 5pmNew York, NYWorld/Inferno songs performed by The East Coast Smashism Chamber Orchestra
Oct 31St. Anne's ChurchBrooklyn, NYEarly Evening Halloween Mass