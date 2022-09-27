The Jack Terricloth Foundation announces details for tribute LP & memorial shows

The Jack Terricloth Foundation, which formed after the tragic passing of Jack Terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship Society and Sticks & Stones last year, has announced the title and release date for the Jack Terricloth tribute album (the tracklist was released in May and includes Jeff Rosenstock, Catbite, The Bouncing Souls, Worriers, and The Unlovables). It is called Endless Possibility: A Tribute to Jack Terricloth and will be out everywhere October 31. All proceeds from the sale of the album will go to MusiCares. Jeff Rosenstock's cover of "Secret Service Freedom Fighting USA" has also been released. Kevin Higuchi and Laura Stevenson also play on the track. The Foundation has also announced more details about their upcoming memorial shows. There will be shows October 28, 29, 30, and 31 as well as a community gathering on the 29. More details on the gathering will be posted to the World/Inferno website in October. Check out the cover and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 28
|Project Parlor at 6pm
|Brooklyn, NY
|Tail Light Rebellion w/two former World/Inferno members
|Oct 28
|Bar Freda at 8pm
|Queens, NY
|Res Novae & Out of System Transfer (First show for a band with 4 former inferno members)
|Oct 30
|Tompkins Square Park at 1pm
|New York, NY
|Hallowless, second annual gathering of fans covering World/Inferno songs
|Oct 30
|A Mischief Night Sinfonietta at New York Society For Ethical Culture at 5pm
|New York, NY
|World/Inferno songs performed by The East Coast Smashism Chamber Orchestra
|Oct 31
|St. Anne's Church
|Brooklyn, NY
|Early Evening Halloween Mass