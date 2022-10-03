Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
OFF! have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for February 2023. More dates will be added soon. The band will be announcing postponed Spain dates soon and will be touring North America starting next month. OFF! released their album Free LSD last week and you can read John Gentile's interview with Keith Morris and Dimitri Coats right here! Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 01, 2023
|Frannz Club
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 02, 2023
|Logo
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 04, 2023
|Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR
|Feb 05, 2023
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Feb 06, 2023
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 08, 2023
|Moth Club
|London, UK