L.S. Dunes, the new band made up of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, and Tim Payne Tucker Rule of Thursday, have announced tour dates for the UK. The shows will take place in January 2023. L.S. Dunes will be releasing their debut album Past Lives on November 11. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 27, 2023
|Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Jan 28, 2023
|Electric Ballroom Camden Town
|London, UK
|Jan 29, 2023
|Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Jan 30, 2023
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK