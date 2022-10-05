by Em Moore
Good Music have announced that they will be releasing a benefit compilation called Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. PUP, The Regrettes, Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, David Byrne and Devo, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Bully, R.E.M., Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Death Cab for Cutie, Mac DeMarco, and Tenacious D are among the bands who have contributed tracks. All of the proceeds will go towards Brigid Alliance, Noise for Now, and Abortion Care Network. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for 24 hours on October 7 on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday.