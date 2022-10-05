Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson announce tour dates together (US & CAN)

by Tours

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have announced a tour for the US and Canada. The tour will see them playing "Neil Young songs and other songs". Anika Pyle will be joining them on their November dates and Gladie will be joining them on their December dates. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released their EP of Neil Young covers Still Young in 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday. Check out the dates below.

Nov 18San Francisco, CABottom of the Hillw/Anika Pyle
Nov 19Los Angeles, CAMasonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemeteryw/Anika Pyle
Nov 20Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet'sw/Anika Pyle
Dec 09Chicago, ILLincoln Hallw/Gladie
Dec 10Detroit, MISanctuary Detroitw/Gladie
Dec 11Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavernw/Gladie
Dec 15Boston, MABrighton Music Hallw/Gladie
Dec 16New York, NYBowery Ballroomw/Gladie
Dec 17Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchw/Gladie
Dec 18Woodstock, NYColonyw/Gladie