Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have announced a tour for the US and Canada. The tour will see them playing "Neil Young songs and other songs". Anika Pyle will be joining them on their November dates and Gladie will be joining them on their December dates. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released their EP of Neil Young covers Still Young in 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Nov 18
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|w/Anika Pyle
|Nov 19
|Los Angeles, CA
|Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
|w/Anika Pyle
|Nov 20
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriet's
|w/Anika Pyle
|Dec 09
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|w/Gladie
|Dec 10
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary Detroit
|w/Gladie
|Dec 11
|Toronto, ON
|Horseshoe Tavern
|w/Gladie
|Dec 15
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|w/Gladie
|Dec 16
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|w/Gladie
|Dec 17
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|w/Gladie
|Dec 18
|Woodstock, NY
|Colony
|w/Gladie