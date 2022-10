Tours 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have announced a tour for the US and Canada. The tour will see them playing "Neil Young songs and other songs". Anika Pyle will be joining them on their November dates and Gladie will be joining them on their December dates. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released their EP of Neil Young covers Still Young in 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday. Check out the dates below.