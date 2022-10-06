Militarie Gun sign to Loma Vista Recordings, announce 'All Roads Lead to The Gun' deluxe edition

Militarie Gun have announced their signing to Loma Vista Recordings. The band will be releasing a deluxe version of both of their All Roads Lead To The Gun EPs that will feature four new songs along with the tracks from the two EPs. It will be out October 20. The band have also released a video for "Let Me Be Normal". The video was directed by frontman Ian Shelton and features animation by guitarist Will Acuna. Militarie Gun will be touring the touring the US and Canada starting later this month with Citizen and touring the US and Canada as headliners in late October. Check out the song and tracklist below.