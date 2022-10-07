Pile of Love to release new EP

Pile Of Love
by

Pile of Love, the band made up of members of Drug Church, State Champs, and The Story So Far, have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Flake on the Future and will be out November 11. The EP features four new songs and the first single "Over & Out" will be out on October 21. Pile of Love released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.

Flake on the Future Tracklist

1. Divisibly Upset

2. Flake on the Future

3. Over & Out

4. Game of Pricks