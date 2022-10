Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have released a video for their new song, "Niema (Living Close)". The video was shot and edited by David Perez. The song is in memory of Niema Ross and is off their upcoming album Slow Murder due out October 14 via Graveface Records. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir released all-american (redux) in 2021. Check out the video below.