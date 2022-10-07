Episode #610 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John's freaking out and tells Hallie and Em all about his woes. The gang also talk news and cover the end of the Cro-Mags trademark battle, the new Thotcrime song with Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys, Misfits playing Vegas this New Year's Eve, and Mickey Leigh selling his interest in the Ramones. Em's interview with Ganser (which you can read right here!), Patti Smith's upcoming photo book, John's interview with OFF! (which you can read right here!), and the new EP from Abi Ooze are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
Creating meaning with Nadia Garofalo and Alicia Gaines of Ganser
Abi Ooze to release new EP
Ganser release "What Me Worry?" video
Patti Smith to release new book, announces book tour
John Joseph permanently barred from using Cro-Mags trademark
Misfits, Circle Jerks, Tiger Army to play LV on NYE
OFF! announce European/UK shows
The Death and Rebirth and Death and Rebirth of OFF!
Thotcrime: "This is My Breakdown, I Get To Pick The Music (ft. Carson Pace)"
OFF! postpone Spain shows