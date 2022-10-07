Episode #610 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John's freaking out and tells Hallie and Em all about his woes. The gang also talk news and cover the end of the Cro-Mags trademark battle, the new Thotcrime song with Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys, Misfits playing Vegas this New Year's Eve, and Mickey Leigh selling his interest in the Ramones. Em's interview with Ganser (which you can read right here!), Patti Smith's upcoming photo book, John's interview with OFF! (which you can read right here!), and the new EP from Abi Ooze are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!