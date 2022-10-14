Blink-182 release new song with Tom DeLonge, Tom thanks Matt Skiba

Blink-182 have released a new song. It is called "Edging" and is the band's first song since Tom DeLonge reunited with the band. A video has also now been released. Tom also released a statement on Instagram thanking Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio for filling in when he left the band which reads in part,



"Hi Matt - I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to you and your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."

The song will be on their upcoming album. Blink-182 will embark on an extensive world tour starting in 2023 and running into 2024. Check out the new song, video, and read his statement in full below.