Circa Survive officially announce hiatus, detail 'Two Dreams' LP

Circa Survive have announced that they are on an "indefinite hiatus". The announcement comes after the band cancelled their North American tour earlier this year and fans noticed the band changed their Pateron account status. The band released a statement on Twitter that reads,



"Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we're considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus.

We want to thank you all for your love and support, especially over the last few years which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the Creatures.

Tomorrow, we'll be announcing 'Two Dreams,' a collection of both EPS with deluxe vinyl packaging that has been in the works for awhile now. Stay tuned for that announcement. Love and gratitude."