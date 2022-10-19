Circa Survive officially announce hiatus, detail 'Two Dreams' LP

Circa Survive have announced that they are on an "indefinite hiatus". The announcement comes after the band cancelled their North American tour earlier this year and fans noticed the band changed their Pateron account status. The band released a statement on Twitter that reads,
"Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we're considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus.
We want to thank you all for your love and support, especially over the last few years which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the Creatures.
Tomorrow, we'll be announcing 'Two Dreams,' a collection of both EPS with deluxe vinyl packaging that has been in the works for awhile now. Stay tuned for that announcement. Love and gratitude."
Two Dreams which collects their two EPs A Dream About Death and A Dream About Love will be out December 16 via Rise Records. The band have released a session video for "Imposter Syndrome" which you can see below.
Two Dreams Tracklist
Imposter Syndrome
Drift
Our Last Shot
Even Better
Gone For Good
Sleep Well
Electric Moose
Curitiba
Late Nap
Discount on Psychic Readings
Die on the West Coast
Buzzhenge