Less Than Jake have announced tour dates for the East Coast of the US. Cliffdiver and Keep Flying will be joining them on all dates. Less Than Jake released their album Silver Linings in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 30
|40 Watt
|Athens, GA
|Dec 01
|Cat's Cradle
|Carborro, NC
|Dec 02
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Dec 03
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Dec 04
|Reverb
|Reading, PA
|Dec 06
|White Eagle
|Jersey City, NJ
|Dec 08
|Paradise
|Boston, MA
|Dec 09
|Toads
|New Haven, CT
|Dec 10
|Achor Rock Club
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Dec 11
|Mulcahy's
|Wantagh, NY