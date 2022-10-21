PONY has released a video for their new song "French Class". The video was shot by Pretty Matty and directed and edited by Sam Bielanski. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Take This to Heart Records. PONY will be touring North America with Militarie Gun starting later this week and released TV Baby in 2021. Check out the video below.
