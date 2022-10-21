On October 20, The Bronx and The Chats played the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario as part of their ongoing co-headlining North American tour. Drug Church and Scowl opened the show. The Bronx released Bronx VI in 2021 and The Chats released GET FUCKED earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.