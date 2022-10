OFF! has postponed all shows through November. The band stated: "Due to our drummer being hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency, we unfortunately must postpone the first leg of our North American Tour. We’re in the process of rescheduling the affected shows and will re-announce ASAP. All December dates are still happening."

The band plans to announce re-schedule dates soon. They just released Free LSD . We also recently spoke to the band.