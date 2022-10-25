Stiff Little Fingers have announced a UK tour for March 2023. Slim Jim Trio will be joining them on all dates. A statement released on Instagram along with the dates reads in part,



Next February, I will turn 65. Traditional "retirement" age, although very few people actually retire at 65 these days. It's strange, and once again very humbling, to still be playing this music at that age, so thank you all so much for that. However, I am finding the traveling a bit grueling these days, so I have suggested that from 2024 onwards we scale that back a lot. So, touring from then on will be for much shorter periods. I have no intention of retiring, in fact this is a step taken so that I can hopefully keep going for a few more years yet…just not at the pace we normally set for ourselves. In the meantime: here's a FULL tour! See you up there!"

Stiff Little Fingers released their album No Going Back in 2014. Check out the dates below.