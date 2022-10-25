Jerry Only details solo album 'Anti-Hero'

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Jerry Only of The Misfits has a new album coming out October 28. Recently, he released details of anti-Hero. It will be eight tracks and is out via Misfits records. The album features guest appearances by Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Mr. Bungle), Rob Caggiano (Anthrax, Volbeat) and more. You can see the tracklist below.
TRACK LISTING:
1.) Fear the Walking Dead
2.) Dead Men
3.) Snake Eyes
4.) Illuminati
5.) Taboo
6.) (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care
7.) One Cell from You
8.) Anti-Heroes