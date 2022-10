The Meffs to release new EP, share “Wasted on Women” video

2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Meffs have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Broken Britain Pt. 1 and will be out November 4 via Fat Wreck Chords. Frank Turner produced it and it'll feature six new songs. A video for "Wasted on Women" has also been released. The Meffs released their EP Lockdown Singles earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.