No Fun At All, The Meffs, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Kill Lincoln, more added to Manchester Punk Fest 2023

More bands have been added to the Manchester Punk Festival. No Fun At All, Petrol Girls, Onsind, Frankie Stubbs, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Kill Lincoln, Harijan, Stoj Snak, Me Rex, The Meffs, Jodie Faster, Vaction, Joey Terriying, Edward in Venice, Out of Love, Music in Our Underpants, Hell's Ditch, Bratakus, Fit to Work, Figet and the Twitchers, Glitchers, Dog Heaven, Fucking Angry, Tearjerker, Choleloe Hawes, Boom Boom Racoon, Partital Traces, Vampire Slumber Party, Other Half, Short on Time, Rough Gutts, Melonball, and Dischord will now be playing the festival. They join the previously announced first wave lineup. The festival will take place April 7, 8, and 9 across seven venues in Manchester, UK.