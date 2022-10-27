White Reaper announce new album, share video & tour dates (US & CAN)

White Reaper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Asking For A Ride and will be out January 27 via Elektra Records. The bandhave released a video for their new song "Pages" that was produced and directed by Lance Bangs. The band also announced tour dates for next year. Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Mamalarky, and Taipei Houston will be joining them on select dates. White Reaper released You Deserve Love in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Asking for A Ride Tracklist

1. Asking for a Ride

2. Bozo

3. Fog Machine

4. Getting into Trouble w/ the Boss

5. Funny Farm

6. Pink Slip 

7. Heaven or Not

8. Crawlspace

9. Thorn

10. Pages

DateCityVenueDetails
Feb 07Lexington, KYThe Burlw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 09Indianapolis, INHI-FI Indyw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 10Columbus, OHNewport Music Hallw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 11St Louis, MODelmar Hallw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 13Houston, TXWarehouse Studiow/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 14Austin, TXScoot Innw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 15Dallas, TXGranadaw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 17Albuquerque, NMLaunchpadw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 18Phoenix, AZCrescent Ballroomw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 19San Diego, CAMusic Boxw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 21Los Angeles, CAFonda Theatrew/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 22San Francisco, CAAugust Hallw/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 24Portland, ORHawthorne Theatrew/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 25Seattle, WACrocodilew/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Feb 26Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatrew/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
Mar 02Denver, COSummitw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 03Omaha, NEThe Waiting Roomw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 04Kansas City, MOMadridw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 06Des Moines, IAWoolysw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 07Madison, WIMajestic Theatrew/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 08Detroit, MISt. Andrews Hallw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 10Chicago, ILMetrow/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 11Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroomw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 12Pittsburgh, PAMr Smallsw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 14Toronto, ONOpera Housew/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 17New York, NYIrving Plazaw/Mamalarky
Mar 18Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Mamalarky
Mar 19Boston, MARoyalew/Mamalarky
Mar 22Carrboro, NCCat's Cradlew/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 23Atlanta, GAHellw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 24Nashville, TNBasement Eastw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
Mar 25Louisville, KYHeadlinersw/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky