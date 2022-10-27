White Reaper announce new album, share video & tour dates (US & CAN)

White Reaper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Asking For A Ride and will be out January 27 via Elektra Records. The bandhave released a video for their new song "Pages" that was produced and directed by Lance Bangs. The band also announced tour dates for next year. Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Mamalarky, and Taipei Houston will be joining them on select dates. White Reaper released You Deserve Love in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.