White Reaper announce new album, share video & tour dates (US & CAN)

by Em Moore
White Reaper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Asking For A Ride and will be out January 27 via Elektra Records. The bandhave released a video for their new song "Pages" that was produced and directed by Lance Bangs. The band also announced tour dates for next year. Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Mamalarky, and Taipei Houston will be joining them on select dates. White Reaper released You Deserve Love in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Asking for A Ride Tracklist
1. Asking for a Ride
2. Bozo
3. Fog Machine
4. Getting into Trouble w/ the Boss
5. Funny Farm
6. Pink Slip
7. Heaven or Not
8. Crawlspace
9. Thorn
10. Pages
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Feb 07
|Lexington, KY
|The Burl
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 09
|Indianapolis, IN
|HI-FI Indy
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 10
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 11
|St Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 13
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Studio
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 14
|Austin, TX
|Scoot Inn
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 15
|Dallas, TX
|Granada
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 17
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 18
|Phoenix, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 19
|San Diego, CA
|Music Box
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Fonda Theatre
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 22
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 24
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 25
|Seattle, WA
|Crocodile
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Feb 26
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|w/Narrow Head, Taipei Houston
|Mar 02
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 03
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 04
|Kansas City, MO
|Madrid
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 06
|Des Moines, IA
|Woolys
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 07
|Madison, WI
|Majestic Theatre
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 08
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrews Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 10
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 11
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr Smalls
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 14
|Toronto, ON
|Opera House
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 17
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|w/Mamalarky
|Mar 18
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|w/Mamalarky
|Mar 19
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|w/Mamalarky
|Mar 22
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 23
|Atlanta, GA
|Hell
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 24
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky
|Mar 25
|Louisville, KY
|Headliners
|w/Militarie Gun, Mamalarky