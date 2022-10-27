Show Me The Body / Jesus Piece / Scowl / Zulu / TRiPPJONES (US & CAN)

by Tours

Show Me The Body have announced tour dates for North America. Scowl, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES will be joining them on all dates. Show Me The Body will be releasing their album Trouble The Water this Friday, October 28 and released their EP Survive in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 09Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 10Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Feb 11MotorcoDurham, NC
Feb 13Terminal WestAtlanta, GA
Feb 14The OrpheumTampa, FL
Feb 15GrampsMiami, FL
Feb 16The WoolyGainesville, FL
Feb 17Chelsea's LiveBaton Rouge, LA
Feb 18The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TX
Feb 19Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Feb 21Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Feb 22Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
Feb 24191 TooleTucson, AZ
Feb 25Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA
Feb 26The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Mar 01The RegentLos Angeles, CA (no Zulu, no Scowl)
Mar 03Santa Cruz Vets HallSanta Cruz, CA
Mar 04UC TheatreBerkeley, CA (no Zulu)
Mar 05Harlow'sSacramento, CA
Mar 07NeumosSeattle, WA (no Zulu)
Mar 08Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC (no Zulu)
Mar 09Revolution HallPortland, OR (no Zulu)
Mar 10Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Mar 11SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT (no Zulu)
Mar 12Gothic TheatreDenver, CO (no Zulu)
Mar 14SlowdownOmaha, NE
Mar 15Underground MusicMinneapolis, MN
Mar 16MetroChicago, IL
Mar 17Tangent GalleryDetroit, MI
Mar 18The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Mar 19CoronaMontreal, QC
Mar 21Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Mar 22Fuze BoxAlbany, NY
Mar 23OttobarBaltimore, MD
Mar 24Broolklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY