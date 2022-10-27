Show Me The Body have announced tour dates for North America. Scowl, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES will be joining them on all dates. Show Me The Body will be releasing their album Trouble The Water this Friday, October 28 and released their EP Survive in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 09
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 10
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 11
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Feb 13
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 14
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|Feb 15
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Feb 16
|The Wooly
|Gainesville, FL
|Feb 17
|Chelsea's Live
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Feb 18
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 19
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Feb 21
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 22
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Feb 24
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|Feb 25
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 26
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Mar 01
|The Regent
|Los Angeles, CA (no Zulu, no Scowl)
|Mar 03
|Santa Cruz Vets Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Mar 04
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA (no Zulu)
|Mar 05
|Harlow's
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 07
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (no Zulu)
|Mar 08
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (no Zulu)
|Mar 09
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR (no Zulu)
|Mar 10
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Mar 11
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT (no Zulu)
|Mar 12
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO (no Zulu)
|Mar 14
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Mar 15
|Underground Music
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 16
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 17
|Tangent Gallery
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 18
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 19
|Corona
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 21
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Mar 22
|Fuze Box
|Albany, NY
|Mar 23
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 24
|Broolklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY