Jera on Air has announced the first wave lineup for 2023. The Ghost Inside, Meshuggah, Hollywood Undead, Fever 333, Hatebreed, Motionless in White, The Amity Affliction, Sick of It All, Any Given Day, Attila, C4, Distant, Employed to Serve, H20, Kublai Khan TX, Landmavrks, Loathe, Lorna Shore, Malevolence, No Pressure, Pain of Truth, Polaris, Random Hand, Restraining Order, Rise of the Northstar, Speed, Stray From the Path, Sunami, The Flatliners, The Menzingers, and Zulu will be playing the festival. Jera on Air will take place June 22, 23, & 24 in Ysselstsyn, Netherlands.
The Ghost Inside, Meshuggah, Employed to Serve, The Flatliners, more to play Jera on Air 2023
