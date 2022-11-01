Cursive announce 'Domestica' 20th anniversary shows

Cursive have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Domestica . They will be playing the album in full on all dates and will be opening for Thursday on their ’Full Collapse’ 21st anniversary shows on select dates. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Nov-30Nashville, TNBasement East
Dec-1Kalamazoo, MBell's Eccentric Cafe
Dec-2Detroit, MEl Club
Dec-3Milwaukee, WIthe Rave II(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-4Joliet, ILThe Forge(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-5Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroom(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-6Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-7Quebec CityImperial Bell(supporting Thursday)
Dec-9MontrealCorona Theatre(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-10Providence, RIFete Music Hall(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-11Millersville, PAPhantom Power(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-13Burlington, VTHigher Ground(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-14PhillyJohnny Brenda's
Dec-15Hampton Beach, NHWally's(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-16Huntington, NYThe Paramount(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-17Poughkeepsie, NYThe Chance(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
Dec-18Brooklyn, NYSaint Vitus
Dec-19Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Cafe
Dec-20Columbus OHAce of Cups
Dec-21St. LouisOff Broadway