Cursive have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Domestica . They will be playing the album in full on all dates and will be opening for Thursday on their ’Full Collapse’ 21st anniversary shows on select dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Nov-30
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|Dec-1
|Kalamazoo, M
|Bell's Eccentric Cafe
|Dec-2
|Detroit, M
|El Club
|Dec-3
|Milwaukee, WI
|the Rave II
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-4
|Joliet, IL
|The Forge
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-5
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-6
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-7
|Quebec City
|Imperial Bell
|(supporting Thursday)
|Dec-9
|Montreal
|Corona Theatre
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-10
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-11
|Millersville, PA
|Phantom Power
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-13
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-14
|Philly
|Johnny Brenda's
|Dec-15
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Wally's
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-16
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-17
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|The Chance
|(supporting Thursday with Anthony Green)
|Dec-18
|Brooklyn, NY
|Saint Vitus
|Dec-19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Cafe
|Dec-20
|Columbus OH
|Ace of Cups
|Dec-21
|St. Louis
|Off Broadway