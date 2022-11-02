High on Fire and Municipal Waste have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this December. Gel and Early Moods will be joining them on all dates. High on Fire released Electric Messiah in 2018. Municipal Waste released Electrified Brain earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 01
|Wally's
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Dec 02
|The Stone Church
|Brattleboro, VT
|Dec 03
|The Webster Theater
|Hartford, CT
|Dec 04
|89 North
|Patchogue, NY
|Dec 06
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Dec 07
|Lovedraft's Brewing Co
|Mechanicsbug, PA
|Dec 08
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Dec 09
|The State Theatre
|Greenville, NC
|Dec 10
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|Dec 11
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL