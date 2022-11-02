High on Fire / Municipal Waste / Gel / Early Moods (US)

by Tours

High on Fire and Municipal Waste have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this December. Gel and Early Moods will be joining them on all dates. High on Fire released Electric Messiah in 2018. Municipal Waste released Electrified Brain earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 01Wally'sHampton Beach, NH
Dec 02The Stone ChurchBrattleboro, VT
Dec 03The Webster TheaterHartford, CT
Dec 0489 NorthPatchogue, NY
Dec 06House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Dec 07Lovedraft's Brewing CoMechanicsbug, PA
Dec 08Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VA
Dec 09The State TheatreGreenville, NC
Dec 10The SenateColumbia, SC
Dec 11The OrpheumTampa, FL