12 hours ago by Em Moore

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have surprise released a new EP of Neil Young cover songs called Younger Still. The EP features four covers ("Razor Love", "Comes a Time", "Hey Babe", and "Everybody Knows This is Nowhere") and is available via Polyvinyl Records now. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson will be touring the US and Canada this November and December and released their first EP of Neil Young covers Still Young in 2019. Check out the EP below.

Photo Credit: Dan Ozzi