11 hours ago by John Gentile

The Dickies will release a two song 7-inch on December 30 via Cleopatra. The record has two archival recordings. The a-side, "blink-183," was recorded for a Fat Wreck chords comp, but was rejected. The b-side is a cover of Elvis costello's and was intended for 2001's all this and puppet stew. That LP was the band's last studio lp.