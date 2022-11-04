Paramore have announced North American tour dates for 2023. Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu, and The Linda Lindas will be joining them on select dates. A portion from ticket sales will go to Support and Feed and REVERB. Paramore will be releasing their new album This is Why on February 10 and will be touring Ireland and the UK in April 2023. The band released After Laughter in 2017. Check out the dates below.