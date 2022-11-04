Paramore announce North American tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Paramore have announced North American tour dates for 2023. Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu, and The Linda Lindas will be joining them on select dates. A portion from ticket sales will go to Support and Feed and REVERB. Paramore will be releasing their new album This is Why on February 10 and will be touring Ireland and the UK in April 2023. The band released After Laughter in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 23Spectrum CenterCharlotte, NCw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
May 25State Farm ArenaAtlanta, GAw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
May 27Adjacent FestivalAtlantic City, NJ
May 30Madison Square GardenNew York, NYw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 02Capital One ArenaWashington, DCw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 04Gainbridge FieldhouseIndianapolis, INw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 07Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MIw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 08Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ONw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 10Schottenstein CenterColumbus, OHw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 11PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, PAw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 13Amway CenterOrlando, FLw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jun 14Hard Rock LiveHollywood, FLw/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
Jul 06Smoothie King CenterNew Orleans, LAw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 08Dickies ArenaFort Worth, TXw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 09Moody CenterAustin, TXw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 11Toyota CenterHouston, TXw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 13Ball ArenaDenver, COw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 16Viejas ArenaSan Diego, CAw/Foals
Jul 19Kia ForumLos Angeles, CAw/Foals
Jul 22Chase CenterSan Francisco, CAw/Foals
Jul 24Climate Pledge ArenaSeattle, WAw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 25Vetrans Memorial ColiseumPortland, ORw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 27Vivint ArenaSalt Lake City, UTw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 29BOK CenterTulsa, OKw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Jul 30Enterprise CenterSt. Louis, MOw/Foals, The Linda Lindas
Aug 02Xcel Energy CenterSt. Paul, MNw/Foals, The Linda Lindas