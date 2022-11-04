Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Paramore have announced North American tour dates for 2023. Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu, and The Linda Lindas will be joining them on select dates. A portion from ticket sales will go to Support and Feed and REVERB. Paramore will be releasing their new album This is Why on February 10 and will be touring Ireland and the UK in April 2023. The band released After Laughter in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 23
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|May 25
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|May 27
|Adjacent Festival
|Atlantic City, NJ
|May 30
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 02
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, DC
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 04
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 07
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 08
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 10
|Schottenstein Center
|Columbus, OH
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 11
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 13
|Amway Center
|Orlando, FL
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jun 14
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood, FL
|w/Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu
|Jul 06
|Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 08
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, TX
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 09
|Moody Center
|Austin, TX
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 11
|Toyota Center
|Houston, TX
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 13
|Ball Arena
|Denver, CO
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 16
|Viejas Arena
|San Diego, CA
|w/Foals
|Jul 19
|Kia Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Foals
|Jul 22
|Chase Center
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Foals
|Jul 24
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Seattle, WA
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 25
|Vetrans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland, OR
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 27
|Vivint Arena
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 29
|BOK Center
|Tulsa, OK
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Jul 30
|Enterprise Center
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas
|Aug 02
|Xcel Energy Center
|St. Paul, MN
|w/Foals, The Linda Lindas