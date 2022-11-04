Gladie have released a video for their new song "Born Yesterday" that features Siri Langone. The video was. The song is off their upcoming album Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out due out November 18 via Plum Records. Gladie will be touring the US and Canada with Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson in December and released Raw Nerve in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Paramore announce North American tour
Gladie: "Born Yesterday"
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson surprise-release second Neil Young covers EP
Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, more to play Adjacent Festival 2023
Franz Nicolay: "Garlic and Vine (feat. Jeff Rosenstock)"
Gladie announce new album, release "Nothing"
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson announce tour dates together (US & CAN)
The Gaslight Anthem at Echo Beach in Toronto, ON 10/01
The Jack Terricloth Foundation announces details for tribute LP & memorial shows
Jeff Rosenstock announces CA and NV shows
Tegan & Sara, Jeff Rosenstock, The Garden, more to play Zona Music Festival