Narrow Head announce new album, release “Moments of Clarity” video

Narrow Head have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Moments of Clarity and will be out February 10 via Run For Cover Records. A video for the title track has also been released. The video was directed by Katayoon Yousefbigloo. Narrow Head will be touring the US & Canada with White Reaper in 2023 and released 12th House Rock in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.