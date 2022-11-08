Coheed and Cambria have announced the lineup for their cruise S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth:3. Coheed and Cambria will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 and Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals As Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mannequin Pussy, Anthony Green, Bartees Strange, Thank You Scientist, Davenport Cabinet, Joey Eppard, Militarie Gun, Brand of Sacrifice, and Kaonashi will be also be playing. The cruise will sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from October 23-27, 2023. Coheed and Cambria released Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind earlier this year.
