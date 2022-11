14 hours ago by Em Moore

Jughead's Revenge have announced they have signed to SBAM Records. The band will be putting out an EP on the label in 2023. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads in part,



"We are absolutely stoked to be so warmly welcomed to the family. Thank you from all of us. New EP out 2023."

Jughead's Revenge released their single "American Gestures" in 2021 and their album Pearly Gates in 1999. < />