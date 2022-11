8 hours ago by Em Moore

Panic Shack have released their reworked version of Metronomy's "Its good to be back". The original appeared on Metronomy's album Small World that was released earlier this year. The cover will be on Small World (Special Edition) that will be out November 29 via Because Music. Panic Shack released their EP Baby Shack earlier this year and will be touring the UK and Europe in February. Check out the song below.