Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Torture and The Desert Spiders have released a video for their new song "The Tooth, The Gap and The Filling". The video was edited by Clara Cicely and shot by the band and Jana Lukavecki. The song was released along with "if you go, then I go" last month. Both of those songs will be on their upcoming EP due out in the spring. Torture and The Desert Spiders released their album Clean Slate in 2021. Check out the video below.