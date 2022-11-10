New Found Glory announce new album, release “Dream Born Again” video

New Found Glory have announced that they will be releasing a new acoustic album. It is called Make The Most of It and will be out January 20 via Revelation Records. The album features seven new tracks along with seven live acoustic versions of previously released songs. A portion of proceeds from sale of the album will be donated to The Pheo Para Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps cancer patients and their families and works to advance research into treatments and cures for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. A video for their new song "Dream Born Again" has also been released. New Found Glory released their holiday album December's Here in 2021 and their album Forever And Ever x Infinity in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.