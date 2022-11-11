Sadly, Nik Turner of Hawkwind, Inner City Unit, and many other projects has passed away. He was 82. His social media platform released a statement: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner - The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements."

Turner was an incredibly influential member of the music community. He co-founded seminal space rock band Hawkwind with Dave Brock in 1969 and went on to write and/or co-write some the bands biggest hits including "Master of the Universe." After leaving Hawkwind, he formed Inner City Unit, a band that merged Hawkwind's spaciness with new wave and punk. In the 90s and 2000s, he completed many collaborations, including works with Jello Biafra, Genesis P-orridge of Psychic Tv, Helios Creed of Chrome, and Nicky Garrett of Uk Subs. We send our condolences to Turner's Family, Friends, and Fans.