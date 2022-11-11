Episode #615 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie, Em, and John keep it short and stick to the news. They talk about the re-release of Rudimentary Peni's Cacophony, the Sick New World lineup, Big Joanie's lyric video for "Your Words", Gina Birch of The Raincoats' upcoming solo album, Georgia Maq's new live EP, and the upcoming Sloppy Seconds and Antiseen split. Listen to the episode below!