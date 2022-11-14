The Linda Lindas have released a video for their new holiday single "Groovy Xmas". The video was directed by Ryan Baxley. The single is out now via Epitaph Records. The Linda Lindas will be touring North America with Paramore in 2023 and released their album Growing Up earlier this year. Check out the video below.
The Linda Lindas: "Groovy Xmas"
